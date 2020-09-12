East Side residents hold drive-thru voter registration

SAN ANTONIO – Election Day is creeping up, but the deadline to register to vote is 30 days before.

In Texas, the last day to register to vote is Monday, October 5. To increase voter turnout among underrepresented communities, East Side residents hosted a drive-thru voter registration event.

The event kicked off at 8 a.m. Saturday morning and by 9:30 a.m., only about 12 people had swung by the parking lot at 1721 S WW White Road.

Abdul Rahim, who helped organize the event along with his Islamic church family, said he is hopeful that momentum will build around the event.

“Hopefully the momentum builds,” Rahim said. “We can’t anticipate how many people are going to be here this time, but it doesn’t matter because we’re planning on doing it again.”

Rahim wanted to host the event to encourage those in underrepresented communities, like those that share his same faith, to have their voices heard in the upcoming election.

“We have different Islamic communities here, but, you know, sometimes the the way Islam is talked about in this society, you don’t regularly see people that look like me or representing Islam, the religion of Islam. So, we want to try to give more of a broader perspective of what Islam is about,” Rahim said. “We just want to galvanize people to have their voices heard. We want to give them that opportunity and facilitate them to register to vote here.”

Organizers plan to set up from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Sept. 19 and 26 at the same parking lot near Rigsby Avenue.

Those wanting to register are asked to bring a government-issued ID and wear their face covering during their visit.

