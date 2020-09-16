1 man dead, 1 wounded in Southeast Side apartment shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a shooting at a Southeast Side apartment complex killed one person, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Jiovanni Aristseo Ponce Benjamin, 20, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the shooting that occurred around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 4600 block of Pecan Valley Drive, police said

According to police, a man had been involved in a fight at some point earlier in the night and returned to the Pecan Valley Golf Club Apartments with a rifle and fired off several shots.

Witnesses told police that people began arguing loudly, and a man in his late 40s walked around to take a look at the side of an apartment building, according to SAPD.

The man was standing outside an apartment when Benjamin opened fire, striking and killing him.

Witnesses said the victim was not a part of the original commotion, according to SAPD.

Another man sleeping in a nearby apartment was shot in the backside, police said. He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Authorities said officers found Benjamin hiding at the apartment complex and took him into custody without incident.

A weapon and some shell casings were also recovered at the scene.

Image of weapon used in Pecan Valley Drive shooting. (KSAT)

Investigators did say the suspect may have been wearing some sort of bulletproof vest when he returned to shoot. The motive for the shooting, however, is still unclear.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.