San Antonio police seek arson suspect who set fire to sign at Northwest Side grocery store

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating or identifying a suspect responsible for arson at a grocery store on the Northwest Side.

On Sept. 1, a man was seen on surveillance video attempting to burn down J.R. Mahal Grocery Store.

The video shows the suspect setting fire to a sign attached to the side of the store, officials say.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SAPD at 210-224-7867.

