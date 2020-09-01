Police, Crime Stoppers need help identifying man who used stolen credit card from robbery

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a man who used a stolen credit card from a robbery at an area convenience store.

The incident occurred July 27 around 10 p.m. in the 5300 block of Thousand Oaks.

According to police, the man walked into the store and used the card. Police said the card was stolen from a woman in a robbery which occurred that same day.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.