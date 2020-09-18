82ºF

San Antonio activist will be featured on select bags of Lays chips nationwide

Mona Patel’s smile to appear on Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle chips nationwide

Mona P has been chosen as one of the 2020 LAY'S SMILERS
Mona Patel, the founder of the San Antonio Amputee Foundation, has been chosen by Frito-Lay to be a “2020 Smiler” and will be featured on selected bags of Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle Chips on store shelves nationwide.

Patel, who has also been honored as a top 10 finalist for “CNN’s Hero of the Year,” gained national recognition in 2015 when she led a group of 13 local, non-military amputees called the “Cloudwalkers” on a trek to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro.

According to Lay’s, Patel was also selected for her work in 2009 for successfully campaigning for a law that “mandates more fair insurance coverage for prosthetic limbs.”

Patel now works as a licensed clinical social worker.

To find out more about the San Antonio Amputee Foundation click here.

Lay's 2020 Smilers
