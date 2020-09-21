Local bar owners partnering to open craft cocktail spot in Southtown

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

Local bar owners Aaron Peña of The Squeezebox and Brian Correa of Bar America will open a new craft cocktail bar called Amor Eterno this fall in the space formerly occupied by Don Martin’s Coffee Co.

Amor Eterno, which announced its opening in a Thursday news release, promises an “elevated” cocktail and food experience at 540 S. Presa St. directly behind Bar America. Correa and Peña will partner with Tejano street food pop up ¡Bucho! to serve dishes like carnitas, pescado, ceviche, mojo verde, chipotle agave wings and “Tejano Cubano” sliders.

“I wanted to bring something to Southtown that complemented the already many great places to grab something to eat or drink in our neighborhood. At the same time, I also wanted to incorporate our culture and pay homage to my family who has been in that neighborhood for close to 40 years,” Correa said.

Bar America has been in Correa’s family for close to 40 years since it was opened by his great-grandfather as Café America in 1942.

Peña, the owner of the St. Mary’s Strip bar Squeezebox, has searched for a way to bring a “more intimate concept” and craft cocktail bar experience to Southtown for some time, according to the news release.

