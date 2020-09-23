Man shot, killed after barricading himself inside apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was fatally shot inside a Northwest Side apartment late Tuesday night.

Officers were called just before 11 p.m. to the 5600 block of Culebra Road, not far from Callaghan Road after receiving word of a burglary.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, officers responding to the call originally couldn’t find anything but heard gunshots as they were leaving. The officers returned to find a woman and five children fleeing an apartment.

McManus said a 44-year-old man was inside the apartment shooting his gun just before he barricaded himself inside a bathroom. He said officers tried to talk him out, but at some point several shots were eventually fired.

McManus said he won’t know more until he sees the body cam video, because at this time, it is not exactly clear how the shooting occurred.

The wounded man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.

