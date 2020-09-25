Two hospitalized after crash involving two planes at San Marcos Regional Airport

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving two planes at the San Marcos Regional Airport, according to city officials.

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

Texas DPS officials told KTBC in Austin two small aircrafts struck each other at the airport.

Officials said one plane had two occupants who were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The other plane had only a pilot on board who was not hurt and stayed at the scene, officials said.

The city of San Marcos posted about the crash on Facebook, urging residents to avoid the area until further notice.

Emergency responders are onsite in response to a crash involving two planes at the San Marcos Regional Airport. Please... Posted by City of San Marcos TX - City Hall on Thursday, September 24, 2020

It’s currently unclear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

