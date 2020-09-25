Take a visual tour of a $2 million luxury condo at The Broadway

SAN ANTONIO – Ever wonder what the inside of a $2 million luxury condo in San Antonio looks like?

Video provided by Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty is giving an inside look at a 2-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom condo at The Broadway in San Antonio.

Unit #1602 at 4242 Broadway is currently for sale for $1.995 million and provides a panoramic view of downtown with floor to ceiling windows.

The 2,882 square foot condo has dual walk-in closets in the primary bedroom and private balconies for both bedrooms.

What about downtown parking? Not a problem - there is a 24-hour valet service along with concierge.

The location is prime for downtown and provides quick access to museums and five-star dining locations.

