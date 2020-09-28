San Antonio police shoot man holding gun at Northeast Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer shot and wounded a man who reportedly was holding a gun at a Northeast Side home Monday morning.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said the officer was one of two who were responding to a domestic violence call at the home, located on Tropical Drive near Palm Bay Drive.

McManus said a teenage girl had placed the call before 4:30 a.m., telling dispatchers that her parents were involved in a dispute and that her father has a history of violence. The girl answered the door when the officers arrived.

As she was talking to them, a man came around the corner inside the home with a gun in his hand asking, “Who the (expletive) is that?,” McManus said.

At some point after that, one of the officers drew his gun and fired at the man, he said.

The man was shot “more than once, maybe twice,” McManus said.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment with what did not appear to be life-threatening wounds.

McManus would not discuss what was captured on the officer’s body camera.

He stressed that the information he released is preliminary and that the case is still under investigation.