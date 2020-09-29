Officials: Schertz home used as stash house, lab to grow shrooms; 2 arrested

SAN ANTONIO – Two men have been arrested after Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office deputies revealed drugs and guns at two Schertz homes, according to authorities.

Gage Sandor, 24 of Schertz, and Connor Ross, 27 of Canyon Lake, were taken into custody after deputies conducted a search at a home in the 900 block of FM 3009 before 4 a.m. on Friday.

At the home, deputies confiscated guns and firearms.

That search led deputies to the 1000 block of Crimson Cove Drive, where a home was being used as a stash house and a lab for the “cultivation of psilocybin mushrooms,” GCSO said.

Portions of the home were allegedly dedicated just for the growing of the drug.

GCSO on Monday released images of the narcotics, money and firearms taken from the houses, saying deputies seized 3,648 grams of marijuana, 317.06 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 59.43 grams of meth, 0.27 grams of cocaine, six firearms, 333 rounds of ammunition and $1,238.00 in currency, among other illegal items.