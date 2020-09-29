These foods help fight fatigue

SAN ANTONIO – The past six months have been exhausting for Jessica Ordonez.

“I have to make sure everybody is fed and has enough sleep, they’re getting bathed, do the laundry, the cooking, do the cleaning,” she said.

It’s a heavy load for a mom who also works from home.

“A lot of days I do feel exhausted,” Ordonez said.

Life during a pandemic has left a lot of people tapped out. Extra stress, overeating and drinking, lack of exercise and even boredom can take a toll.

Consumer Reports says nutrition can help you feel better if you eat foods that actually fight fatigue and boost your energy.

When choosing carbohydrates, Trisha Calvo of Consumer Reports says think slow carbs like whole grains, legumes, fruits and vegetables.

“Carbs supply glucose. Slow carbs release glucose steadily whereas the refined carbs in white flour and sugar can cause glucose spikes and crashes that can make you feel tired,” she said.

Another energy booster is protein. High quality sources include lean meats and poultry, fish, nuts, beans, soy, dairy and eggs.

If you’re not getting good sleep, you may be dehydrated. A guideline for men is 15.5 cups of fluids a day and 11.5 cups for women. High water content foods count.

And, because caffeine can sabotage your sleep, Calvo said it’s best to lay off the coffee six hours before bed time.