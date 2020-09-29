Waiver still in effect for expired CDL and driver’s licenses

Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding Texans that Texas IDs, driver’s licenses, CDLs and election identification certificate cards that expired on or after March 13 are still covered by Gov. Greg Abbott’s waiver.

As part of Texas' disaster declaration, Gov. Greg Abbott waived expiration dates for driver’s licenses in March and that extension remains in effect.

Those expired cards, “will remain valid for 60 days after which time DPS issues a public notice that the extension period for the disaster declaration has been lifted,” according to DPS officials.

That 60-day notice has not yet been issued by DPS and there is currently no timeline for when the notice will be given.

DPS has reopened for appointment only amid the coronavirus pandemic and offices will be offering Saturday appointments for select services through Dec. 19, with the exception of Nov. 28 due to the Thanksgiving holiday, according to DPS officials. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Currently, DPS offices are accepting appointments for renewals and replacements only of CDLs, DLs, and IDs.

If you have an expired driver’s license, you can download and print a copy of the Verification of Driver License Expiration Extension to carry until your license is officially up to date.

To make an appointment, customers are required to use the appointment solution system which is designed to reduce the amount of time spent waiting in line.

DPS officials said a limited number of same-day appointments are available at select driver’s license offices on a first-come, first-served basis.