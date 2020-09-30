1,500 registration spots still available for local businesses to receive free masks

SAN ANTONIO – 1,500 registration spots are still available for local businesses to receive masks, Bexar County officials say.

Masks will be distributed to area businesses from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the Freeman Coliseum Exhibitor Barns located at the Gate E entrance off of AT&T Parkway.

County officials say 1,000 local businesses have registered for the event. All small businesses within the county —including in San Antonio and suburban communities— that provide goods or services to the public are eligible to participate.

Each business will receive 100 masks and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Masks will only be distributed to businesses that pre-registered for the event, the county said in a statement. Business owners will need to bring their confirmation email.

Businesses can complete the online registration form on the county’s webpage, www.bexar.org.

Related: Bexar County to distribute 250,000 masks to businesses