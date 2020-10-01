Debate between Tony Gonzales, Gina Ortiz Jones will air on KSAT on Oct. 8

Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones was so close in 2018, she went through new representative orientation on Capitol Hill, got her picture taken with new members, but ultimately she would lose to then-incumbent Will Hurd by less than 1,000 votes in Texas Congressional District 23.

If Republican Tony Gonzales has his way this year, Jones would come up short again. But with Congressman Will Hurd not running for reelection, there are renewed hopes by national Democrats that Jones will go from close to a bona fide member of Congress.

National Republicans are also pinning their hopes on Gonzales to keep the hold on this swingiest of swing districts. Both national parties are pouring millions into advertising buys to bolster their candidate, but where do they stand on the issues?

On Thursday, October 8, that question will be answered. KSAT is hosting a debate from the heart of CD-23, at Southwest Texas Junior College in Uvalde.

The hour-long debate will air live on KSAT, KSAT.com and all of KSAT’s free streaming platforms starting at 7 p.m. Southwest Texas Junior College and Sul Ross State University are the hosts, and KSAT’s Steve Spriester will be the moderator.

In a race where the margin is usually razor-thin, debates can make the difference. Join us on Thursday, October 8.

