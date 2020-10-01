Downtown San Antonio hotel, restaurant reopens after closing in April due to COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Hotel Havana and its adjoining Ocho Lounge are open once again after being closed for more than five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Facebook post, the hotel announced that as of Oct. 1, they would welcome back guests.

The hotel initially closed down on April 4 with the hopes of reopening on May 1, but that did not happen.

The hotel’s website has a health and safety list to ensure guests that all precautions are being taken.

Masks will be required in public areas at the hotel and rooms will be cleaned, sanitized and sealed before a guest arrives. If you’ve already booked and get sick you can cancel up to 24 hours before your reservation with no penalty.

Hotel Havana features 27 rooms and suites overlooking the River Walk.