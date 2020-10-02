San Antonio military family’s belongings stolen in U-Haul before big move

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio military family is working to pick up the pieces of their new life after all their belongings were stolen.

The Smith family planned to move into a new home and had packed the majority of their things into a U-Haul, which was stolen.

Jan Smith said their dream home in far west Bexar County remains empty.

“You cannot ignore the hole in your heart, that dark cloud that hovers over your head," he said.

The family was moving from their apartment in late September. Jan said he had parked the truck at a hotel on Highway 151, where they had stayed.

When the family woke the next morning, the truck was gone.

“Our life, our entire belongings was in that truck," said Jan.

Their furniture, clothes, and family heirlooms were taken between Sunday night and early Monday morning.

The Smiths estimate the truck had over $40,000 worth of their belongings.

Charisse Smith serves in the U.S. Air Force and said her family has lived in Military City, USA, for the last four years. However, she never imagined they would be in this situation.

“Not a single toy, or clothing. Nothing," she said.

Charisse said the family still plans to make San Antonio their permanent home. She said they have already received donations from the community, and that gives her hope.

“Even from this unfortunate event, we try to look at the bright side of things," she said.

Jan said despite their loss, her family remains resilient.

“We have to stay positive for our children. We have to stay positive to keep moving forward," he said.

