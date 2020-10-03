Man dead, 2 others injured in Southeast Side shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting broke out on the Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m., Friday, in the 800 block of Schley Avenue.

According to San Antonio Police Chief McManus, a dispute over a car battery sale, which took place Thursday, lead to the shooting.

Two individuals showed up at the residence of a 50-year-old man to discuss Thursday’s transaction after police said they had some concerns. McManus said the three men got into a dispute and the 50-year-old man then went back inside of his residence. That’s when the shooting happened.

Police said it’s unclear who shot first in the incident, but the man inside of the residence was carrying two guns.

The 50-year-old man died at the scene, according to McManus. One of the other men was injured and taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment. The third man fled the scene and his whereabouts are unknown at this time.

McManus said the investigation is still in its preliminary stages and the information is subject to change.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more details as they become available.

