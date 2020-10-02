82ºF

Man killed in triple shooting at South Side San Antonio motel identified

Victim identified as 40-year-old Mark Jimenez; suspects sought

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – A 40-year-old man who was shot and killed in the parking lot of a motel on the city’s South Side has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Mark Jimenez, 40.

Jimenez was among three people shot around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at the Everkleen Motel in the 1300 block of Roosevelt Avenue, police said.

The other two victims showed up at a downtown hospital, police said.

No arrests have been made, but San Antonio police released a picture of two men they said were persons of interest in the case.

If you know who the men are, call the SAPD Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

