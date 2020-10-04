SAPD: Man dead after shooting following party at Northwest Side condo complex

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after a shooting broke out following a party at a condo complex on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 8 p.m., Saturday, at a condo complex in the 4900 block of Hamilton Wolfe Road.

According to police, people were partying at the condo complex when two men started arguing over a woman. Then, around 8 p.m., a man in his 20s pulled a gun and shot the victim in the chest, police said.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead on scene, according to SAPD.

One suspect is detained following the incident, but other details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

