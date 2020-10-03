Man hospitalized after robbery ends in gunfire on the Northwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A robbery on the Northwest Side ended in gunfire and left one man hospitalized, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m., Saturday, at the Aspen Heights apartment complex, located off of Steubing Parkway near Babcock Road.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was inside of his apartment when he heard someone at his front door bell. When he answered it, he was then shot in the hip.

The suspect then made his way in through the front door and attempted to rob the victim, police said.

Officials said the suspect pulled a gun and pistol-whipped the victim before fleeing the scene. He is still at large, police said.

The victim was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

The investigation is still ongoing.

RELATED: Man dead, 2 others injured in Southeast Side shooting, police say