Man killed in Southeast Side shooting over car battery sale ID’d by authorities

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was fatally shot Friday in a dispute over a car battery sale has been identified by authorities.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said Arturo Calderon-Gonzalez, 46, died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Schley Avenue on the Southeast Side.

San Antonio Police Chief McManus said a dispute over a car battery sale, which took place Thursday, led up to the incident.

Two individuals showed up at a home Friday to discuss the transaction because they had some concerns, police said.

During the dispute, Calderon-Gonzalez went back inside his residence. Police said shots were fired, but it’s unclear who shot first.

Calderon-Gonzalez, who was carrying two guns, died at the scene, police said. One of the other men was hit by gunfire and taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment.

A third man fled the scene and was not captured by officers.