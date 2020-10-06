New ‘Super Mario’ game for Nintendo Switch available as free download for limited time with subscription

Super Mario has been a staple in video games since the original “Super Mario Bros.” was released back in 1985 for the Nintendo Entertainment System. But now Nintendo is bringing those fond memories back with an added twist.

The company’s latest Mario entry, “Super Mario Bros. 35”, available on Nintendo Switch, matches you up against 34 other Marios in a sort of “battle royale”-type setting.

You can still do the typical Mario-type stuff liking jumping, collecting coins... getting power-ups, but the ultimate goal is to be the last player standing.

Nintendo says it’s counting on the nostalgia of the Mario brand, and combining it with a modern online multiplayer battle experience, since we live in an age of video games where titles like “Fortnite” are the most popular.

You only have a limited time if you want to buy.

The Nintendo Switch title is available from Oct. 1 until March 31 as a free download for Nintendo online subscribers only.

After that, it will no longer be available to play. That means you’ll have to pay the $4 per month subscription fee. There is also an option to pay $20 for a whole year.