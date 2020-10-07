88ºF

San Marcos to hold meet and greet event for police chief candidates next week

The event is set to be held on Oct. 14, social distancing guidelines will be enforced

Jakob Rodriguez, Digital Journalist

Image courtesy of the city of San Marcos.
SAN MARCOS, Tx – The City of San Marcos announced Tuesday that it would be holding a meet and greet for the final two police chief candidates on Oct. 14.

In late September, city officials whittled down the applicant list from five to the final two candidates: Robert Brown, current chief of police for the city of Duncanville and Stan Standridge, current chief of police in Abilene.

The meet-and-greet event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Embassy Suites San Marcos Conference Center Spring Lake Salon, 1001 East McCarty Lane.

According to a press release from the city, masks are required within the hotel and conference center and attendees should maintain social distancing guidelines during the reception event.

A final decision and Council confirmation of the chosen candidate will be complete by early November, city officials said.

