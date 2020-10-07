San Marcos to hold meet and greet event for police chief candidates next week

SAN MARCOS, Tx – The City of San Marcos announced Tuesday that it would be holding a meet and greet for the final two police chief candidates on Oct. 14.

In late September, city officials whittled down the applicant list from five to the final two candidates: Robert Brown, current chief of police for the city of Duncanville and Stan Standridge, current chief of police in Abilene.

The meet-and-greet event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Embassy Suites San Marcos Conference Center Spring Lake Salon, 1001 East McCarty Lane.

According to a press release from the city, masks are required within the hotel and conference center and attendees should maintain social distancing guidelines during the reception event.

A final decision and Council confirmation of the chosen candidate will be complete by early November, city officials said.

