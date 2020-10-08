Battery cellphone cases recalled after reports of burns

SAN ANTONIO – From battery cellphone cases to ceiling fans, hundreds of thousands of products are recalled for safety reasons. Nearly 700,000 gallons of antifreeze are recalled, as well, because the packaging may put children at risk of poisoning.

Endliss Technology recalled 367,000 Trianium battery phone cases sold on Amazon for the past six years after users reported burns. Seventeen models for all types of phones are included.

The lithium ion battery can overheat and cause thermal runaway. The company has received 96 reports of overheating, including 10 reports of burn injuries. Endliss urges owners to stop using the case and contact them for a free replacement. For more information, click here.

Heads up if you bought a Harbor Breeze Kingsbury model ceiling fan from Lowe’s. Approximately 280,000 of them are recalled after 76 reports of the glass globe for the light falling and causing cuts and injuries.

They were sold from April 2010 through December 2018. Owners are urged to contact the manufacturer, HKC-US for new installation instructions.

If you have children or pets around the garage, check your antifreeze to be sure children can’t open it. Prestone is recalling 687,000 gallons of antifreeze because the bottles may not be child resistant as required by law.

The antifreeze, sold this year, was sold under six brand names: Prestone, Autozone, Highline/Prime Guard, Supertech, Prime, and Starfire. The company is instructing people to inspect the packaging and twist the cap to be sure the child-resistance mechanism locks and is engaged.

Antifreeze contains ethylene glycol, which can be toxic when ingested by children or pets.

For model numbers and more information, click here.