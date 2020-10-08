Celebrate Halloween with these festive, family-friendly ideas

You don’t need to trick-or-treat to get into the Halloween spirit.

According to CNN Health, there are a lot of different ways to celebrate Halloween this year.

First, you can stage a family photo shoot. Do this by picking a family costume theme and take some porch portraits. You can post these to social media or mail out a batch of Halloween cards for some spooky greetings.

Second, organize a neighborhood decorating contest. There are plenty of themes, like top pumpkin display, best exterior decorations and best costume. This is a great way to socialize and still socially distance yourself from others.

Next, celebrate with a Halloween movie night marathon. Order skeleton pajamas for your family and turn on the horror films. It’s a great way to spend family time together and get into the spooky spirit.

Finally, try a Halloween baking night. From pumpkin bread to candy corn cake, this is a fun way to get festive with the family.

If you still want to trick or treat, some recommend putting treats on the driveway. You can make little candy bags and line them up for trick-or-treaters to enjoy.