Search underway for 3 missing children, 19-year-old woman in Corpus Christi, police say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating three missing children and a 19-year-old woman.

A 2-year-old male, 2-year-old female and a 4-year-old female were reported missing to police at 5 p.m., Saturday, according to CCPD’s Facebook page.

The children were last seen with the 19-year-old female at 5 p.m., Saturday, leaving a Walmart store on Staples and Caramel Parkway, on foot, according to officials.

The 19-year-old is described as being 5′02″ with brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing an orange halter shirt and blue jeans, police say.

Neighbors in the area are urged to check their doorbell or surveillance cameras for any sightings of the missing children.

Anyone with more information on the family’s whereabouts are urged to call 911 immediately.

