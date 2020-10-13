Man fatally struck by 18-wheeler in East Bexar County ID’d by authorities

SAN ANTONIO – A 58-year-old man who died after he was hit by an 18-wheeler Monday in east Bexar County has been identified.

Jose Flores died around 2:30 p.m. in the 400 block of North Abbott Road in St. Hedwig, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Deputy Johnny Garcia, a spokesman with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, said Flores was dead when deputies arrived at the scene.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, which was carrying gravel, was delivering in the area and may have backed into Flores, Garcia said.

The driver left the scene, Garcia said, but it’s unclear if the driver knew Flores had been hit.

BCSO investigators are trying to track down the driver.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6070 or send an email to tips@bexar.org.