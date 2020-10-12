18-wheeler hits, kills man in east Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler carrying gravel hit and killed a 58-year-old man Monday near St. Hedwig in east Bexar County.

According to Deputy Johnny Garcia, a spokesman with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched around 2:30 p.m. to the 400 block of North Abby Road.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, who was a nearby resident, dead at the scene.

Garcia said it appears that the driver of the 18-wheeler, who was delivering gravel in the area, may have been backing up when he killed the man.

The driver left the scene. Garcia said it’s too early to tell if the driver knew what happened.

BCSO investigators are trying to track down the driver.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6070 or send an email to tips@bexar.org.