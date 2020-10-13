New US attorney for Western District of Texas sworn in

SAN ANTONIO – Gregg Sofer was sworn in Tuesday as the new U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas.

Sofer, who was appointed by U.S. Attorney General William Barr, was sworn in by Chief U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia at the federal courthouse in San Antonio.

“In my 29 years of public service, I have worked to seek justice for crime victims and bring accountability to those who place their interests over those of society. It is an honor and a privilege to continue this mission alongside the Assistant U.S. Attorneys, support personnel, law enforcement officers, judges, and court staff that make this district so great,” Sofer said in a statement.

As U.S. Attorney, Sofer is the chief federal law enforcement officer in the Western District of Texas responsible for prosecuting violations of federal law and representing the federal government in civil litigation where the United States is a party.

The Western District of Texas spans approximately 93,000 square miles, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office employs more than 300 people. The headquarters are in San Antonio, with staffed offices in Austin, El Paso, Midland, Del Rio, Waco and Alpine.

Before his appointment, Sofer served as counselor to the Attorney General of the United States, where he handled criminal and national security matters as well as crisis response. Before going to Main Justice, he served for 12 years in the Austin Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

Sofer succeeds John Bash, who resigned recently to go into the private sector.