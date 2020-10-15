85ºF

Austin PD asks for public’s help in finding missing 73-year-old man

John Goodlett was last seen Thursday in the 8000 block of FM 620 in Austin, officials say

Cody King, Digital Journalist

John Goodlett was last seen at 10:53 a.m., Thursday, in the 8000 block of FM 620.
AUSTIN, Texas – The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 73-year-old man in Austin, Texas.

John Goodlett was last seen at 10:53 a.m. Thursday in the 8000 block of FM 620, driving a white Mitsubishi Mirage with a license plate that reads “86195V7.” The vehicle also has a disabled veteran license plate on the front of the car that reads “1DV6472.”

Goodlett was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and is described as having gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue North Face shirt and basketball shorts, according to officials.

Anyone with more information on Goodlett’s whereabouts is urged to contact Austin police at 512-974-5000.

