Austin PD asks for public’s help in finding missing 73-year-old man

AUSTIN, Texas – The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 73-year-old man in Austin, Texas.

John Goodlett was last seen at 10:53 a.m. Thursday in the 8000 block of FM 620, driving a white Mitsubishi Mirage with a license plate that reads “86195V7.” The vehicle also has a disabled veteran license plate on the front of the car that reads “1DV6472.”

Goodlett was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and is described as having gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue North Face shirt and basketball shorts, according to officials.

Anyone with more information on Goodlett’s whereabouts is urged to contact Austin police at 512-974-5000.

RELATED: La Vernia PD seeks help in finding missing 15-year-old girl