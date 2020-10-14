La Vernia PD seeks help in finding missing 15-year-old girl

LA VERNIA, Texas – The La Vernia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

ViVi Ann Gordon was reported missing at 5 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

She was last seen leaving the La Vernia High School campus on foot heading toward the city park.

ViVi is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has straight blonde hair, brown eyes, light skin and a slim build.

She was last seen wearing black sweat pants with white lettering on the left leg, a black long sleeve shirt with a “Hot Wheels” imprint and black shoes.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact Sgt. Donald Keil of the La Vernia Police Department at 830-779-4541 or send him an email.

