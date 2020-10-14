84ºF

La Vernia PD seeks help in finding missing 15-year-old girl

ViVi Ann Gordon last seen Tuesday near La Vernia High School

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

ViVi Ann Gordon was reported missing on October 13, the La Vernia Police Department said.
ViVi Ann Gordon was reported missing on October 13, the La Vernia Police Department said. (KSAT)

LA VERNIA, Texas – The La Vernia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

ViVi Ann Gordon was reported missing at 5 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

She was last seen leaving the La Vernia High School campus on foot heading toward the city park.

ViVi is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has straight blonde hair, brown eyes, light skin and a slim build.

She was last seen wearing black sweat pants with white lettering on the left leg, a black long sleeve shirt with a “Hot Wheels” imprint and black shoes.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, please contact Sgt. Donald Keil of the La Vernia Police Department at 830-779-4541 or send him an email.

