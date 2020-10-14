AMBER Alert issued for missing 17-year-old from San Juan

SAN JUAN, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Police said they are searching for Arranza Diaz Larraga.

Arranza is 5 feet tall and is 115 pounds with blonde hair highlights and brown eyes. She has a mole on the inner side of her left knee, police said.

According to police, she was last seen in the 2100 block North Cesar Chavez Road in San Juan, Texas at 6:40 p.m. yesterday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Juan Police Department at 956-223-2400.