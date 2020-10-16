Bexar County to announce creation of Civil Rights Division to handle shootings by officers

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar on Friday will announce the creation of a new Civil Rights Division to handle shootings by law enforcement officers.

The announcement will come at a press conference at 11 a.m. The event will be livestreamed in this article, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

According to a press release, the new Civil Rights Division will consist of two prosecutors, an investigator, and a victim’s advocate. The new team will go to the scene of shootings and attempt to more effectively review cases, Gonzales said.

The press release said after law enforcement conducts its investigation and files the case, the new division will look it over and potentially conduct its own investigation. The Civil Rights Division will report directly to District Attorney Gonzales.

“I remain committed to finding the best practices for the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office. While Bexar County is not the first to establish a Civil Rights Division, I have spoken to other larger county’s District Attorneys about how they have been able to make the process more independent with their own Civil Rights Divisions. Until the State of Texas establishes a truly independent investigative and prosecutorial process, it is up to local law enforcement and prosecutors to do their best to scrutinize these shootings with as much independence as we can manage,” Gonzales said.

