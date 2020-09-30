Map: Every shooting by law enforcement officers in Bexar County in 2020

So far in 2020, the number of shootings by Bexar County law enforcement agencies is as high or higher than the total number of shootings by officers in each of the last four years, according to state records and analysis by KSAT.

So far this year, Bexar County has recorded 20 instances of a peace officer shooting a civilian, 11 of which have been fatal.

Click on the icons in the map below for details on each of the shootings. This story is updated to reflect the most recent data.

In 17 of the 20 instances, the person who was shot was armed with some type of weapon.

Last year, 18 people were shot in Bexar County by peace officers. Ten of those shootings were fatal, records showed.

So far in 2020, two San Antonio Police Department officers have been shot by civilians. Both are expected to recover from their injuries.

Since 2016, a total of 90 people have been shot by members of law enforcement agencies in Bexar County. Of those, 49 died.

A total of 15 peace officers have been shot by civilians in Bexar County since 2016; two of those were fatal.

Of the 11 fatal shootings by officers in 2020, nine involved SAPD officers while BCSO deputies fired the shots in the other two incidents.

Read also: