Bexar County Elections Department gives early voting update at 10:30 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Elections Department will deliver an update on early voting Monday morning at 10:30 a.m.

Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen is expected to speak outside the elections department. The news conference will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

In Bexar County, voters can choose from nearly 50 polling places, including mega-voting sites like the AT&T Center and the Alzafar Shrine Auditorium that allow for better social distancing.

For a full list of early voting locations, click here.

The hours for early voting are as follows:

Monday to Saturday, Oct. 19-24: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25: Noon-6 p.m.

Monday to Friday, Oct. 26-30: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Bexar County voters can cast a ballot anywhere in the county during early voting and election day. Click here to see the busiest and slowing polling locations in the county.

Find resources, results and race previews on our Vote 2020 page or sign up for our Vote 2020 newsletter to get hand-picked coverage each Tuesday aimed at helping voters better understand the election, candidates, issues and implications.

Read also: