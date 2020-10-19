Bexar County’s 2nd HOV lane now open

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – San Antonio drivers in high-occupancy vehicles can now bypass traffic on two sections of I-10.

The second-ever HOV lane in Bexar County opened Monday in the westbound lanes of I-10 from La Cantera Parkway to FM 3351 (Ralph Fair Road).

Bexar County’s only other HOV lane is located in the eastbound lanes of I-10 from Ralph Fair Road to La Cantera Parkway.

Officials also said an HOV lane is scheduled to open in 2021 on Highway 281 from Loop 1604 to north of Stone Oak Parkway. That HOV lane will be extended by 2023 from north of Stone Oak Parkway to Borgfeld Road, according to TXDOT.

Phase one of the Highway 281 HOV lanes will be three miles and phase two on Highway 281 will be six miles.

All the HOV lanes in Bexar County will be free to use 24 hours a day, seven days a week for permitted vehicles.

HOV lanes are designated lanes along a highway that are reserved for the following vehicles:

Vehicles carrying 2 or more people

Buses

Motorcycles

VIA and marked vehicles

Trailer towing is prohibited in HOV lanes.

“The opening of HOV lanes is a culmination of several years of community engagement, planning and construction and just one of many projects we are delivering to prepare for the future growth of our region," said a TxDOT San Antonio District Engineer.

The goal of the HOV lanes is to reduce the number of vehicles on the road and help cut down exhaust emissions in the environment, according to VIA officials. These projects were funded through TxDOT and other local partnerships including VIA and the Advanced Transportation District.

“Our relationship with TxDOT over the years has been focused on providing enhanced, long-range transit options that help address the transportation needs of a growing population,” said VIA President and CEO Jeffrey Arndt. “HOV lanes are the latest outcome of that productive partnership and we look forward to further expansion of the HOV system as we work to keep San Antonio moving.”

TXDOT will build the HOV lanes and VIA will manage them. The HOV regulations will be enforced by the San Antonio Police Department.

VIA did not provide the exact dates for the opening of the additional HOV lanes.

