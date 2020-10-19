San Antonio Public Library announces availability of computers by appointment

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Public Library has announced expanded services as part of phase 3 of its reopening plan, a press release said Monday.

The new phase includes the expansion of computer usage by appointment to Central Library and all branch locations, as well as continued contact-free pickup for holds during regular service hours.

SAPL said Forest Hills and McCreless branches, however, are currently undergoing renovations and will be operating under a modified schedule, so they will not be offering computer services until 2021.

Wi-Fi service is available outside 29 locations daily, from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., the press release said.

For more information regarding services and hours, you can click here.

Contact-Free Pickup Hours Beginning Nov. 4

· Tuesday 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

· Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Computer Usage by Appointment

· Tuesday 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

· Wednesday - Saturday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.