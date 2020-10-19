These bike helmets protect best, tests show

SAN ANTONIO – The pandemic has more people reuniting with their bicycles.

Before you start pedaling, it’s important to have a helmet that will protect you in a fall or crash.

Consumer Reports put several helmets through rigorous testing to see how well they absorb impact at about 14 mph, simulating how a biker might fall in an accident.

The best bike helmet for adults is the Giro Register MIPS, which costs about $60, Consumer Reports said.

MIPS stands for multi-directional impact protection system.

“It’s a plastic layer inside the helmet that helps prevent transmitting rotational energy to the head if you get into a crash,” said Peter Anzalone of Consumer Reports. “That’s supposed to help against getting concussions.”

For adults who prefer a commuter style, Consumer Reports recommends the LEM Boulevard, and for children, the Bontrager Tyro that costs about $50.

The complete helmet ratings are available by clicking here.