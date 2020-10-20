Coronavirus can live on your phone for about 28 days, study says

A new study published by Australia’s National Science Agency says the coronavirus can live on your phone for about 28 days.

And because we use our phone so much during the day -- it could harbor the virus and potentially spread it to us.

In fact, Australia’s national science agency says surfaces splattered with pathogens helped spread MERS and the common cold -- both of which are related to this year’s coronavirus.

So it is vitally important to keep your phone clean. Here are some things you should keep in mind while cleaning your phone. First, do not use spray cleaners or heavy-duty products. Apple says the moisture can damage the electronics inside the phone. That means no bleach or aerosol sprays. And even though it shouldn’t need to be said, do not dunk your phone into any liquid, even if it says it is water resistant.

Instead, Apple recommends using any disinfectant wipe. Common brands approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the Environmental Protection Agency will do the trick.

The CDC also recommends wearing disposable gloves while cleaning your phone, and throw them out right when your finished. And as always, wash your hands when you finish cleaning anything that may be dirty.

And remember to clean any phone cases or credit cards you may store on the back of your phone as well. To better prevent germs from sticking to your phone, AT&T recommends sharing photos through texts instead of passing a phone around or using bluetooth technology to keep the phone away from your face.