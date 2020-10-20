Woman ejected in rollover crash on Loop 410, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after she was ejected during a rollover vehicle crash on Loop 410 early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. on westbound Loop 410 at Cherry Ridge on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, a man and a woman were traveling in a Jeep, when, for an unknown reason the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled, ejecting the female passenger.

The woman was taken to University Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver only had minor injuries, police said.

Investigators say they are still trying to determine if alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, and EMS all answered the call.

No other vehicles were involved.