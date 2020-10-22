Texas to provide almost 3 million flu vaccines for residents

Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the Texas Department of State Health Services will provide 2.8 million doses of the flu vaccine for the Texas Vaccines for Children Program and the new Adult Influenza Vaccine Initiative, according to a press release.

“The flu vaccine is an effective way to prevent the spread of influenza, and expanding access to this vaccine is especially important this year so that our health care systems can focus on treating COVID-19 patients,” said Abbott. “The Texas Vaccines For Children Program and the Adult Influenza Vaccine Initiative will provide these effective, voluntary vaccines to Texans across the state and help us protect the health and safety of our communities. I urge every Texan to go get a flu shot to protect themselves and their loved ones from the spread of influenza.”

Children who are uninsured, underinsured, or qualify for Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program can receive the vaccine. If you’re a parent and want to see if your child qualifies, check this site here.

For adults, one million flu vaccines will be distributed to residents who are at high risk of COVID-19 through the new program, Adult Influenza Vaccine Initiative. You can learn about enrolling into the program here.

