BCSO investigating fatal crash involving pickup truck, 18-wheeler in South Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash on Highway 16 in South Bexar County Friday morning.

The crash involving a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler occurred around 6 a.m. in the 22500 block of Highway 16 South, near Smith Road.

BCSO officials said it is a fatal accident, but no further details have been released.

Traffic has been reduced to the shoulder lane, authorities said, and traffic backup is expected in the area for the duration of the investigation.

