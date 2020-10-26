WATCH: Elections department gives update as Bexar County starts last week of early voting

SAN ANTONIO – With only five days remaining to vote early, the Bexar County Elections Department will give an update on the county’s early voting status during a news conference on Monday morning.

Elections officials are also expected to deliver an update on the number of mail-in ballots the department has received.

The news conference is slated to begin at 10:30 a.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Bexar County voters have until Friday to cast a ballot during early voting. Polling locations will remain open from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. this week to accommodate an expected surge of voters.

A total of 435,505 people have voted at the county’s 48 early voting sites so far. That’s compared to 436,731 votes received during all of early voting in 2016, which had 12 days of early voting like previous election cycles.

Texas has 17 days of early voting this year due to a proclamation from Gov. Greg Abbott to allow a longer voting period because of the pandemic.

