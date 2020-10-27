Vehicles, parts from suspected chop shop in SW Bexar County recovered, BCSO says

Bexar County, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said his office recovered nine trucks, a trailer and miscellaneous parts, such as tailgates, from a suspected chop shop in Southwest Bexar County.

A BCSO spokesman said auto theft investigators got consent to search the property and found the stolen vehicles, which come from San Antonio, Bexar County, Seguin and Live Oak.

BCSO received a “second-hand tip” from someone over social media that brought them to a location on the 10600 block of Old Pearsall Road that deputies have been to before, Salazar said.

“We believe that it is part of a larger organization. Many times these these deals are, especially ones where we see that the vehicles are being dismantled, like what we’re seeing here," Salazar said. “And those tailgates are sometimes sent either out of state or out of the country, even. So it wouldn’t surprise me if these tie back to other counties in Texas or even south of the border.”

No arrests were made on Tuesday, BCSO spokesman Deputy Johnny Garcia said, though someone was arrested in relation to the location on Monday.

People previously arrested in relation to the property have faced stolen vehicle charges and were documented gang members.

