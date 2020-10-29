Kitten with ears, tail cut off found abandoned at car dealership, San Antonio shelter says

SAN ANTONIO – A 2-month-old kitten who had his ears and tail cut off and was abandoned at a car dealership is in the need of a forever home.

The San Antonio Humane Society said the kitten, later named Gunner, was taken to the shelter on Sept. 23 “in urgent need of love and extra care.”

The humane society said it appeared Gunner’s ears and tail were purposely cut off before he was abandoned.

Staff cleaned and treated his wounds, and gave him laser therapy for an easier healing process.

The San Antonio Humane Society said a kitten, later named Gunner, was found abandoned with its ears and tail cut off. (San Antonio Humane Society)

Gunner has been with a foster family on his road to recovery and is now up for adoption.

“He does the cutest little meows, and once he trusts you, loves to be petted and receive kisses,” his foster mom said in a news release. “He would make the perfect addition to any loving family.”

Those interested in adopting Gunner, or any other feline, can visit the humane society’s website.

