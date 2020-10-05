ACS investigates after kitten in crate thrown off Southtown bridge into San Antonio River, drowns

SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services has opened an investigation after a person was seen throwing a crate with a three-month-old kitten inside off the Arsenal bridge in late September.

A witness who was feeding birds in the area told authorities they saw a person toss a purple soft-sided crate into the San Antonio River from the 400 block of E. Arsenal St. and speed off in a vehicle.

The crate was retrieved from the river, but the black, shorthaired female kitten had already died.

The crate appeared to be new and had no identifying labels, according to ACS.

Investigators found paper towels and a 2020 San Antonio coupon book inside the crate.

ACS is asking anyone with information to call 311 and ask to speak with animal cruelty investigators.

