45ºF

Local News

SAPD: Man reported being pulled from his truck, beaten on city’s North Side

San Antonio police searching for attackers

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart, Photojournalist

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: crime, san pedro, north side, assault

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for two people who reportedly pulled a man out of his truck on the city’s North Side and beat him.

The man called 911 around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, at first saying he had been the victim of a carjacking.

Officers found him near a Wendy’s restaurant in the 9700 block of San Pedro Avenue, where he had gone for help.

Police said he told them that two men had pulled him from his pickup truck and hit him in the head, possibly taking off in his truck.

Officers searched the area and found his pickup two blocks away, still in the parking lot where the attack reportedly happened.

The two attackers had run away.

Police used their helicopter to search for them, but did not locate them.

Crime scene investigators took fingerprints from the truck and searched it for evidence.

Paramedics, meanwhile, checked out the victim and treated him at the scene.

Investigators did not know right away what may have prompted the attack.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: