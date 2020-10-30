Couple’s dispute over money led to shooting, standoff in west Bexar County, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A fight over money appears to be what led to a shooting and perceived standoff in west Bexar County that lasted for hours Thursday night, Bexar County sheriff’s investigators said.

Sheriff Javier Salazar identified the man who was at the center of it all as Daniel Sanchez, 38.

Salazar said it appears Sanchez shot and wounded his wife during a domestic dispute.

“Once in the face, head area, and several times in the upper body,” Salazar said.

Deputies believed that Sanchez, still armed, then barricaded himself inside their home at Lexi Petal and Chrysanthemum.

Negotiators tried for hours to communicate with Sanchez but were unsuccessful, Salazar said.

“We sent in a tactical robot, and the robot operator was able to negotiate the lower level of the house until such time as he had trouble opening one door,” he said.

A SWAT team finally entered the home and found Sanchez dead inside that room.

“We believe at this point that he took his life very early on, probably before we arrived,” Salazar said.

Sanchez had a history of domestic violence, and it appears an argument over money is what led to the violence this time, Salazar said.

The sheriff said money seems to be at the center of many domestic violence cases these days.

“You add things like jobless and money woes to the equation, and that’s a recipe for disaster,” Salazar said.

When the shooting started, the couple’s 17-year-old daughter was able to grab her two younger siblings and escape, Salazar said.

The children were not hurt.