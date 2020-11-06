56ºF

Police search for driver who crashed pickup truck into utility pole

Crash occurred around 11 p.m. near Vanley Dr., Culebra Road

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Culebra crash into pole image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver who crashed their pickup truck into utility pole late Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Vanley Drive and Culebra Road on the city’s West Side.

According to police, a large pickup truck collided with a utility pole, breaking it completely off the base.

Police said officers found serious damage to the windshield, but could not find the driver.

The cause of the crash is not currently known.

Police did not say what charges the driver may face once they are located.

